FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's M.video says sales surge in Jan on weaker rouble
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
January 22, 2016 / 3:37 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's M.video says sales surge in Jan on weaker rouble

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Sales at Russian home electronics retailer M.video spiked 80 percent in the first 10 days of 2016 compared to the same period last year, the company’s chief executive said on Friday.

Alexander Tynkovan, M.video chief executive officer and the company’s biggest shareholder, said demand increased as consumers pushed their purchases forward anticipating price hikes amid renewed weakness in the rouble.

The rouble fell to an all-time low against the dollar on Thursday of 86 roubles per dollar, threatening further hardship for ordinary Russians, although it recovered some ground on Friday as oil prices rebounded.

“Prices started to increase very slightly after Jan. 11 with new supplies. When the rouble weakens, prices inevitably go up even if production is local because of (imported) components,” Tynkovan told Reuters.

“So far, it has not had any impact on demand. On the contrary, there is an uplift - people are trying to buy because of the rouble weakening. In the current week demand is around 20 percent higher than the previous week. But strong demand will be short-lived,” he said. (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Jack Stubbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.