FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Russia's M.video sees weak rouble hurting 2015 profit growth
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 24, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Russia's M.video sees weak rouble hurting 2015 profit growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Company corrects previous statement to clarify it expects no or little growth in profit next year, not no or minimal profit)

MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest consumer electronics retailer M.video expects its 2015 profit to be flat or only slightly higher from 2014, Chief Executive Officer Alexander Tynkovan said on Monday.

“It is related to the weakening of the rouble and consumer behaviour,” Tynkovan told a conference. (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.