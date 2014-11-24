CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Russia's M.video sees weak rouble hurting 2015 profit growth

(Company corrects previous statement to clarify it expects no or little growth in profit next year, not no or minimal profit)

MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest consumer electronics retailer M.video expects its 2015 profit to be flat or only slightly higher from 2014, Chief Executive Officer Alexander Tynkovan said on Monday.

“It is related to the weakening of the rouble and consumer behaviour,” Tynkovan told a conference. (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)