Top general says Russia will respond to increase in NATO activity near its border
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
May 23, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

Top general says Russia will respond to increase in NATO activity near its border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s top general said on Friday that Moscow would take steps to respond to what he said was increased NATO activity near its border amid the crisis in Ukraine.

“The intensity, the operational and combat readiness of the (western military) alliance’s troops is being increased near the Russian border. In these circumstances ... We have to take retaliatory measures,” General Valery Gerasimov, the chief of general staff of the Russian armed forces, said.

Reporting by Thomas Grove, Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by John Stonestreet

