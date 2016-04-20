FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NATO-Russia meeting is not return to 'business as usual' - Lithuanian president
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2016 / 3:35 PM / a year ago

NATO-Russia meeting is not return to 'business as usual' - Lithuanian president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 20 (Reuters) - Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said on Wednesday that NATO’s first formal meeting with Russia’s envoy to the alliance in almost two years did not mean a return to business as usual but added that it was important to have dialogue with Moscow.

“We think that channels of communication with Russia need to be secured but this meeting today is not business back as usual, not yet,” Grybauskaite said at a joint news conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin. “It is not meaning yet that we’re starting practical cooperation.”

Merkel said: “From my point of view it was a good sign that there was a NATO-Russia meeting again and that they’re talking but it definitely doesn’t mean that all the differences in opinion have been nullified.” (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.