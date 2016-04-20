NATO-Russia meeting is not return to 'business as usual' - Lithuanian president

BERLIN, April 20 (Reuters) - Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said on Wednesday that NATO’s first formal meeting with Russia’s envoy to the alliance in almost two years did not mean a return to business as usual but added that it was important to have dialogue with Moscow.

“We think that channels of communication with Russia need to be secured but this meeting today is not business back as usual, not yet,” Grybauskaite said at a joint news conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin. “It is not meaning yet that we’re starting practical cooperation.”

Merkel said: “From my point of view it was a good sign that there was a NATO-Russia meeting again and that they’re talking but it definitely doesn’t mean that all the differences in opinion have been nullified.” (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin)