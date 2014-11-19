FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO's "reckless" expansion is mistake - Russian foreign minister
November 19, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

NATO's "reckless" expansion is mistake - Russian foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday called the “reckless” expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization a mistake that would hurt Europe’s security.

“We believe, and we’ve been talking about it since the very beginning of the current historical period that the reckless, endless expansion of NATO is a mistake that undermines Europe’s stability,” Lavrov told a news conference with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

Lavrov added that Ukraine’s neutral status was key for security and the country’s national interests. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczysnka; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

