MOSCOW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holding a Russia-NATO meeting, Interfax reported, citing Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Alexei Meshkov.

Meshkov added, however, that Lavrov and Stoltenberg agreed the agenda for such a meeting still needed to be worked out. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)