5 months ago
Russian court fines opposition leader Alexei Navalny over protest
March 27, 2017 / 10:58 AM / 5 months ago

Russian court fines opposition leader Alexei Navalny over protest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - A court on Monday fined Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny 20,000 roubles ($352.20) for his role in organising what the authorities said was an illegal protest in Moscow on Sunday.

The same court was due, later on Monday, to consider a separate charge against him of disobeying a police officer.

A Reuters reporter saw police detain Navalny, who hopes to run against Vladimir Putin for the presidency next year, as he walked along central Moscow's Tverskaya Street on Sunday with supporters.

$1 = 56.7861 roubles Reporting by Sveta Reiter; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Kevin O'Flynn

