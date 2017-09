MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was questioned on Friday by Russian investigators and his offices were raided by police in what his colleagues called an attack on his anti-corruption campaigning activities.

Shortly before noon (0900 GMT), Navalny, who led a protest movement from 2011 to 2012 against Vladimir Putin’s rule, said on Twitter that 12 policemen had escorted him to the investigators’ offices. (Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Louise Ireland)