FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kremlin critic Navalny says Russia denies him foreign travels
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 23, 2015 / 3:06 PM / 2 years ago

Kremlin critic Navalny says Russia denies him foreign travels

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny said on Tuesday he was suing the immigration authorities for denying him a passport to travel abroad, describing the move as an echo of Soviet times.

Navalny, who led mass street protests against President Vladimir Putin in 2011-2012, published a letter by the Federal Migration Service (FMS), saying he had been denied a foreign travel passport because he was serving a suspended prison term.

“I‘m ‘travel-banned’ just like in Soviet times,” he said on his Twitter feed. “I‘m suing the FMS.”

Navalny was given a five-year suspended sentence in 2013 on charges he organised large-scale theft of timber, a sentence he described as Putin’s revenge for challenging the Kremlin.

Russians may have two passports - an internal ID and an external pass for travelling abroad. In Soviet times, relatively few were allowed foreign travel passports, but artists, intellectuals and scientists who expressed ‘dissident’ views could be deprived of travel documents they had enjoyed as a privilege.

Navalny, at his internet web site navalny.com, also said he would not be able to attend court hearings in Germany related to internet hacking, where he features as a co-defendant. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Ralph Boulton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.