RPT-Russian warships in English Channel for exercises - RIA Novosti
November 28, 2014 / 8:55 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Russian warships in English Channel for exercises - RIA Novosti

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(repeats to additional subscribers with no changes)

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A squadron of Russian warships entered the English Channel on Friday to hold exercises, state-owned RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing the Russian Northern Fleet press service.

It said that the Northern Fleet squadron, lead by anti-submarine ship Severomorsk, had passed through the Straits of Dover and was now in neutral waters of the Seine Bay awaiting a storm to pass. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jason Bush)

