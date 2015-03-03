FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says to push for freedom of expression in Russia
March 3, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

Merkel says to push for freedom of expression in Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 3 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she would push Russia to guarantee the freedom of expression after what she described as the serious and sad murder of Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov.

“We expect everything to be done to clear up this murder. I hope and we will make clear that we want those people who think differently in Russia to have a chance to articulate their thoughts - though I know it is anything but easy,” Merkel told reporters at a news conference with the president of Mongolia. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michelle Martin)

