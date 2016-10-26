FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2016 / 3:56 PM / 10 months ago

Editor of Russian business newspaper Vedomosti quits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The editor-in-chief of Russian daily business newspaper Vedomosti Tatyana Lysova will quit her position next year to spend more time with her family, the newspaper said in a statement on Wednesday.

The decision comes after the paper's foreign investors sold their stakes to a Russian publisher last year, a move partly motivated by a law which capped foreign media ownership, and as some Russian journalists say they face greater pressure to self-censor or avoid stories which criticise the government.

The Kremlin denies applying any pressure to media outlets.

Igor Sechin, the head of state-controlled energy giant Rosneft and an ally of President Vladimir, successfully brought legal action against Vedomosti last month saying it had violated his privacy.

Lysova has been working for Vedomosti in different capacities since it was founded in 1999. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
