Russian parliament passes NGO "foreign agents" law
July 18, 2012 / 11:32 AM / 5 years ago

Russian parliament passes NGO "foreign agents" law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Russia's parliament approved a law on Wednesday to tighten controls on civil rights groups, branding those funded from abroad as "foreign agents", in a measure that foes of President Vladimir Putin say is meant to stifle the opposition.

Snubbing criticism of the bill by the United States, the Kremlin-controlled upper house of parliament overwhelmingly backed the bill, with just one vote against and one abstention, speeding its passage in its last session before a summer break.

