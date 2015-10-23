UPDATE 1-Russian grain terminal NKHP to sell 20 pct in Moscow IPO - sources

(Adds details, context)

MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - A minority shareholder in NKHP, a grain terminal at Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, plans to sell up to a 20 percent stake in an initial public offering (IPO) in Moscow, two sources close to the process, said.

NKHP, with an annual grain handling capacity of 3.5 million tonnes, competes with NGT and KSK grain terminals in Novorossiisk, from which Russia exports some of its wheat to customers in North Africa and the Middle East.

The NKHP minority shareholder is aiming to raise between $50 million and $70 million via the IPO, which will take place by the end of November, the sources said.

They did not disclose the shareholder’s name, but said that new shares would not be offered as part of the deal.

NKHP, or Novorossiisky Combinat Khleboproduktov, which in English is Novorossiysk Bread Combine, also has flour handling capacity.

The terminal started an expansion programme worth 6 billion roubles ($97 million) last year and aims to expand its total capacity to 6.5 million tonnes in 2018, one of the sources said.

State-controlled United Grain Company, which is in charge of the state grain restocking programme and humanitarian supplies abroad, owns a 51-percent stake in the terminal.

According to NKHP’s reports under Russian accounting standards, two Cyprus-based firms, Yota K and Svepko Court, own 18.5-percent and 10.8-percent stake in it, respectively.

NKHP’s second largest shareholder is businessman’s Ziyavudin Magomedov’s Summa Group, one of the sources said, adding that Summa, which also owns almost 50 percent of United Grain Company, would not sell the stake as part of the IPO.

United Grain Company and Summa Group declined to comment. NKHP did not respond to a Reuters’ request for comment. ($1 = 61.8500 roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Olga Popova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jane Merriman)