FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia's NLMK Eurobond guidance revised to 5.125 pct -report
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 19, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Russia's NLMK Eurobond guidance revised to 5.125 pct -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds revised guidance)

MOSCOW, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Novolipetsk Steel, Russia’s fourth-largest steelmaker, has revised its yield guidance for an upcoming seven-year Eurobond issue to around 5.125 percent, Gazprombank said in a note.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said earlier on Wednesday that initial yield guidance was set at 5.375 percent.

Russian borrowers raised over $32 billion via Eurobond deals so far this year, more than for the last year as a whole. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.