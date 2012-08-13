UPDATE 1-NLMK president Lapshin to quit this year-company

* Wants more time for own projects-company

MOSCOW, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Alexey Lapshin, the top executive of Russia’s second largest steelmaker NLMK, will resign later this year, the company said on Monday.

“The planned resignation of Lapshin is based on his desire to take more time for his personal projects,” a spokesman for NLMK told Reuters, adding that Lapshin will stay at the company as the chairman’s advisor.

The departure of Lapshin, NLMK president and chairman of the management board, will be discussed during an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for Oct. 25, the company said.

NLMK, controlled by billionaire Vladimir Lisin, said the agenda for meeting was adopted by the company’s board on Monday.

The spokesman said a candidate to be the new head of the company would be picked by by Sept. 25.

Lapshin will be 65 in August this year. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk and Polina Devitt)