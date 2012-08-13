FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-NLMK president Lapshin to quit this year-company
August 13, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-NLMK president Lapshin to quit this year-company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Wants more time for own projects-company

* Resignation to be discussed at October meeting (Recasts lead, adds company comments)

MOSCOW, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Alexey Lapshin, the top executive of Russia’s second largest steelmaker NLMK, will resign later this year, the company said on Monday.

“The planned resignation of Lapshin is based on his desire to take more time for his personal projects,” a spokesman for NLMK told Reuters, adding that Lapshin will stay at the company as the chairman’s advisor.

The departure of Lapshin, NLMK president and chairman of the management board, will be discussed during an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for Oct. 25, the company said.

NLMK, controlled by billionaire Vladimir Lisin, said the agenda for meeting was adopted by the company’s board on Monday.

The spokesman said a candidate to be the new head of the company would be picked by by Sept. 25.

Lapshin will be 65 in August this year. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk and Polina Devitt)

