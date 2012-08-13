FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's NLMK says president Lapshin to resign
August 13, 2012

Russia's NLMK says president Lapshin to resign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The shareholders of Russia’s second largest steelmaker NLMK will discuss the resignation of the company’s chairman of the management board and president Alexey Lapshin during a meeting scheduled for Oct. 25, the company said on Monday.

NLMK, controlled by billionaire Vladimir Lisin, said agenda for the extraordinary general meeting was adopted by the company’s board on Monday.

A spokesman for NLMK declined comment.

Lapshin turns 65 in August this year. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk and Polina Devitt, editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

