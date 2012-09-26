FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Board of Russia's NLMK to approve new president in Oct
September 26, 2012 / 12:51 PM / in 5 years

Board of Russia's NLMK to approve new president in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The board of directors of Russian steelmaker NLMK will vote on the candidacy of Oleg Bagrin as president next month, the company said on Wednesday.

Bagrin, who currently holds the post of executive vice-president, was suggested by the company’s majority shareholder for the job.

Bagrin, a board member since 2004, holds a graduate degree in operations research and a postgraduate degree in economics from the State University of Management in Moscow, and a degree in business administration from the University of Cambridge in Britain.

NLMK, controlled by billionaire Vladimir Lisin, said in August its current president Alexey Lapshin would resign to pursue “personal projects”, but will stay with the company as the chairman’s advisor. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Mark Potter)

