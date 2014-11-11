FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russian steelmaker NLMK beats quarterly forecasts, predicts sales uplift
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 11, 2014 / 8:41 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russian steelmaker NLMK beats quarterly forecasts, predicts sales uplift

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, quotes, context)

MOSCOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Russian steelmaker NLMK reported a forecast-beating 77 percent jump in third-quarter net income from the previous three months and forecast growing sales for the rest of the year, supported by a weak rouble.

Fourth-quarter sales are expected to grow by 2-5 percent quarter on quarter, partially offsetting the seasonal softening in steel prices, the company said.

NLMK, controlled by businessman Vladimir Lisin, posted a third-quarter net profit of $281 million, beating the average forecast of $274 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 17 percent quarter on quarte to $693 million thanks to lower production costs.

“High profitability was additionally supported by the weakening in the rouble exchange rate: export sales represent 53 percent of the revenue, while 80 percent of group costs are denominated in roubles,” it said.

Shares in NLMK were up 1.3 percent in early trading in Moscow, outperforming a 0.5 percent rise in the broader market index. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.