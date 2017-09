MOSCOW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - NLMK, one of Russia’s largest steelmakers, posted on Thursday a second-quarter net profit of $158 million after $174 million in the first quarter and said it expected third-quarter financial results to be in line or marginally better.

A Reuters poll of analysts had expected the firm, controlled by businessman Vladimir Lisin, to report a net profit of $238 million. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)