8 months ago
Russian tycoon Lisin sold 1.5 pct stake in steelmaker NLMK
December 9, 2016 / 7:26 AM / 8 months ago

Russian tycoon Lisin sold 1.5 pct stake in steelmaker NLMK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin has sold a stake of 1.5 percent in the country's largest steelmaker NLMK, which he controls, Goldman Sachs, the bookrunner for the deal said on Friday.

GS, the sole bookrunner of the deal, has completed an offering of 90 million ordinary shares in the form of shares and Global Depositary Receipts in NLMK which it has bought from Fletcher Group Holdings connected with Lisin, for resale to investors.

Lisin owns 84 percent in NLMK after the deal, while the steelmaker's free float has reached 16 percent. The stake was offered to investors on Thursday. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
