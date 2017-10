MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russian steelmaker NLMK third-quarter sales were flat quarter-on-quarter at 3.8 million tonnes, the company said on Thursday.

NLMK, controlled by billionaire Vladimir Lisin, also confirmed its previous 2012 steel output forecast at 15 million tonnes.

NLMK said that its steel production in the fourth quarter will likely remain at the third quarter level of 3.8 million tonnes. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)