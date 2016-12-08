Russian tycoon Lisin considers SPO of steelmaker NLMK - sources

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russian tycoon Vladimir Lisin is considering a secondary share offering (SPO) of the country's largest steelmaker NLMK, which he controls, three banking and industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Lisin, one of Russia's top billionaires, could sell some of NLMK's existing shares to finance a possible purchase of container transportation company TransContainer, two of the sources said.

They did not disclose the size of the deal and did not say when it could happen.

When asked about a possible SPO of NLMK, NLMK's chief executive Oleg Bagrin told Reuters earlier this week: "The company does not need (to raise) finance for now. In terms of a share placement by shareholders, ask them."

NLMK's corporate finance director told a bond conference on Thursday that it was considering issuing Eurobonds in 2017.

Lisin's representative Diana Vasilevich declined to comment and referred questions to NLMK or UCL Holding, which controls Lisin's logistic assets. Both also declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova, Olga Popova and Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Katya Golubkova and Polina Devitt; editing by Christian Lowe)