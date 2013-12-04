FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Nomos says to increase Otkritie stake to 41pct
#Daimler
December 4, 2013 / 9:52 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's Nomos says to increase Otkritie stake to 41pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Russian banking group Nomos will increase its stake in rival Otkritie to 41.17 percent following a deal which sees the state’s Deposit Insurance Agency sell its 24.17 percent stake, Nomos said in a statement.

The stake is being bought by Otkritie but will be transferred to Nomos, it said in the statement. Otkritie and Nomos announced a deal in 2012 where Otkritie would take over Nomos. They later amended the plans in favour of Nomos taking a controlling stake in Otkritie.

The Deposit Insurance Agency pays out the state-guaranteed portions of deposits to customers of banks who have lost their licence, and is also involved with liquidation of insolvent banks and bank bankruptcy protection. (Reporting by Megan Davies, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
