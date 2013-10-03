FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Nomos starts share offering to fund Otkritie deal
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
October 3, 2013 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

Russia's Nomos starts share offering to fund Otkritie deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Banking group Nomos is offering 21.8 million new shares to existing investors partly to fund the acquisition of a stake in rival Otkritie, the company said in a statement.

The shares would be worth 18 billion roubles ($559 million) at current prices, according to Reuters calculations.

Otkritie and Nomos announced a deal in 2012 where Otkritie would take over Nomos. They later amended the plans in favour of Nomos taking a controlling stake in Otkritie.

Otkritie Financial Corp is owned by its directors, state bank VTB and Anatoly Chubais, an architect of Russia’s post-Soviet privatisations.

Nomos said in a statement that it was launching a pre-emptive rights period for its shareholders to participate in the issue. Pre-emptive rights give ordinary shareholders the right to maintain their percentage stake in a company by being able to buy enough shares in any new issue.

It will announce the results of the offering at the end of October.

$1 = 32.2147 Russian roubles Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Megan Davies. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.