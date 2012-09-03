UPDATE 1-Russia's Nomos profit rises as foreign banks exit

* Sweden’s Handelsbanken quits Russia

* Nomos Q2 net profit 3.85 bln rbls, beats forecast

* Gives no details on takeover by Otkritie

MOSCOW, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Handelsbanken is pulling out of Russia, the latest foreign bank to exit a market dominated by large state-owned lenders and mid-sized banks such as Nomos that are gaining ground.

Nomos, the subject of an estimated $2 billion takeover bid by Russian rival Otkritie Financial Corp, on Monday reported a 51 percent rise in second-quarter earnings helped by an increase in lending to consumers and businesses.

Foreign banks and small Russian players struggle against state-backed lenders, such as Sberbank and VTB , which enjoy lower funding costs and have the lion’s share of the domestic market.

Handelsbanken, a tiny player ranking number 731 by assets in Russia, on Monday asked the central bank to annul its licence.

It follows Britain’s Barclays and HSBC and Spain’s Santander which have either scaled down or shuttered their operations in the country.

“We have seen a trend in the past several years that some foreign banks are leaving Russia, partly because they can’t find the growth here they were hoping for, plus competition is rising,” said Olga Belenkaya, analyst with Sovlink.

Non state-controlled Russian banks like Nomos have to be nimble to compete, targeting highly-profitable areas such point-of-sale lending to consumers in shops and offering quicker decisions to those looking for loans.

Nomos on Monday said its retail loans grew 14.7 percent for the second quarter versus the previous quarter while small business loans rose 19.8 percent.

Its net interest margin - a measure showing banks’ profitability on deposit and loan rates - was 5.2 percent, better than rival Vozrozhdenie but lower than market-leader Sberbank, which has a net interest margin of around 6 percent.

Domestic banks are also bulking up to compete more effectively against state-controlled rivals.

Otkritie on Friday announced plans to take over Nomos, in a deal that would create the country’s second-largest private lender. Otkritie wants to buy the 80 percent of Nomos it doesn’t already own.

However, it was unclear how Otkritie, which co-owns the same-named bank, would finance the deal. Otkritie Financial Corp is owned by its directors, state bank VTB and Anatoly Chubais, the architect of Russia’s post-Soviet privatisations.

On Monday, VTB Chief Executive Andrey Kostin said Russia’s No.2 lender may partially fund the deal but did not provide any details, Russian news agencies reported.

The Financial Times said VTB would provide a $1 billion loan to Otkritie. VTB declined to comment on the report.