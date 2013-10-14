FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Nomos wants to raise up to $592 mln in share offering
October 14, 2013

Russia's Nomos wants to raise up to $592 mln in share offering

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Banking group Nomos aims to raise up to 19.1 billion roubles ($592 million) in a share offer to help raise funds to buy a stake in rival Otkritie.

The bank is offering 21.8 million new shares at 875 roubles ($27.10) per share, it said in a statement on Monday, when the stock closed at 920 roubles.

Otkritie and Nomos announced a deal in 2012 under which Otkritie was to take over Nomos, but they later amended the plans so that Nomos will take a controlling stake in Otkritie.

Otkritie Financial Corp is owned by its directors, state bank VTB and Anatoly Chubais, an architect of Russia’s post-Soviet privatisations.

Nomos previously planned to announce the results of the offering at the end of October. ($1 = 32.2852 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Patrick Lannin)

