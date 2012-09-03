FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Nomos Q2 net profit up 51 pct, beats f'cast
September 3, 2012 / 10:49 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Nomos Q2 net profit up 51 pct, beats f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Nomos bank , one of a few listed non-state Russian banks, posted on Monday 3.85 billion roubles ($119 million) in second-quarter net profit, up 51 percent from the same period last year.

Nomos, in talks to be bought by Otkritie Financial Corporation, was expected to post 2.79 billion roubles in the second quarter net profit, according to a Reuters poll.

For the first six months of 2012, the lender reported a 7.1 billion rouble net profit, up 38 percent year-on-year. ($1 = 32.3237 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

