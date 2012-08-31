FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Nomos shares up 21.5 pct after Otkritie announces deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Shares in Russia’s Nomos bank rallied by up to 21.5 percent to 840 roubles ($25.8) in early trade in Moscow on Friday, after the announcement of a takeover offer by Otkritie Financial Corp.

Otkritie Financial Corporation said it plans to consolidate up to 100 percent in Nomos bank over the coming two years, increasing its holding from just under 20 percent.

“Nomos Bank minority shareholders will be issued a buy-out offer for their shares no later than the end of 2012. The price in rubles per share will be set based on the official exchange rate on the day the offer is announced and will be no less than $14 per GDR,” Otkritie said.

By 0610 GMT, Nomos shares had fallen back from their opening high to 800 roubles ($24.56) but were still 14.5 percent up on the session. ($1 = 32.5715 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

