MOSCOW, May 15 (Reuters) - Russian gold miner Nord Gold said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit rose 68 percent year-on-year to $25 million.

Nord Gold, controlled by businessman Alexei Mordashov, also said its Board had approved a first-quarter dividend of 1.53 US cents per share, bringing the total pay-out to $5.8 million. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Megan Davies)