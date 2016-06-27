FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia-focused Nord Gold changes jurisdiction to UK
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Russia-focused Nord Gold changes jurisdiction to UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 27 (Reuters) - Russia-focused gold producer Nord Gold said on Monday it had changed its jurisdiction to the United Kingdom from the Netherlands.

Nord Gold, controlled by Russian steel tycoon Alexei Mordashov, previously planned to change its domicile to Britain by the end of 2016 as a step toward a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Last week, Nord Gold said it would change the jurisdiction but could consider a primary listing in Toronto instead of London after Britain’s decision to leave the European Union. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Louise Heavens; editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.