MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russian gold miner Nord Gold said on Thursday it had requested a consent to make a 140 percent premium offer to shareholders of Canadian-based gold exploration and development company Carlisle Goldfields Ltd .

Nord Gold has advised Carlisle’s Board that it was ready to pay 27.3 million Canadian dollars ($24 million) for 100 percent shares of the Canadian company, it added in a statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)