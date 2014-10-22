FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Nord Gold says Q3 revenue up 6 pct y/y at $344.8 mln
October 22, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Nord Gold says Q3 revenue up 6 pct y/y at $344.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Russian gold miner Nord Gold said on Wednesday that its third-quarter revenue was up 6 percent, year-on-year, at $344.8 million thanks to higher gold production and sales volumes.

Nord Gold, controlled by businessman Alexei Mordashov, also said that gold output in the third quarter was up 11 percent, year-on-year, and that it was on track to achieve the upper end of its full-year production guidance of 900-950 gold equivalent ounces. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Alexander Winning)

