Russia's Nord Gold 2012 net income down 70 y/y
#Market News
Russia's Nord Gold 2012 net income down 70 y/y

Russia's Nord Gold 2012 net income down 70 y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Nord Gold, Russia’s third largest goldminer, said on Friday net profit for 2012 fell 70 percent to $75.98 million compared with the previous year, citing increased costs and mechanical issues which impacted production.

The firm, controlled by businessman Alexei Mordashov, said revenue for the year was flat at $1.198 billion, while production fell 5 percent year-on year to 716.9 thousand gold equivalent ounces.

“While we are not fully satisfied with the full year production number, the investment we have made across our portfolio in particular in the first half, will pay dividends in the long term,” said Nord Gold Chief Executive Nikolai Zelenski.

The firm’s board recommended paying a dividend for the last year of $0.118 per share, the company said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
