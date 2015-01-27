Russia's Nord Gold says Q4 revenue down 23 pct y/y

MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Russian gold miner Nord Gold said on Tuesday its revenue fell 23 percent year-on-year to $254 million in the fourth quarter due to lower production and falling prices.

Nord Gold, controlled by businessman Alexei Mordashov, said its fourth-quarter output was down 10 percent to 237,600 troy ounces of gold equivalent. Its average realised gold price fell 5 percent to $1,184 per ounce for the period.

The company also said it planned 2015 production to come in the range of 925,000 and 985,000 ounces of gold compared with 984,500 ounces in 2014. Gold equivalent is a measure of gold and other metals expressed in units of gold. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)