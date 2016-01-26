FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nord Gold hopes to move under UK jurisdiction by end-2016
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2016 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

Nord Gold hopes to move under UK jurisdiction by end-2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Russia-focused gold producer Nord Gold hopes to change its jurisdiction to Britain from the Netherlands by the end of 2016, Chief Executive Officer Nikolai Zelenski told a conference call with media on Tuesday.

The company sees the change in the jurisdiction as a step toward a premium listing in London, he added. Nord Gold has previously announced plans to seek a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange, which requires a free float of at least 25 percent. (Reporting by Diana Asonova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.