5 months ago
Russia's Nord Gold delays London GDR delisting to March 16
March 6, 2017 / 7:05 AM / 5 months ago

Russia's Nord Gold delays London GDR delisting to March 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - Russian gold producer Nord Gold SE delayed the de-listing of its global depository receipts (GDRs) from the London Stock Exchange to March 16 from March 9, the company said on Monday.

The delay in the de-listing date was agreed in order to align it with the date upon which the tender offer for the GDRs closes.

Nordgold, which said last month it would de-list, said it believed its market capitalisation did not accurately reflect the true value of the company. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, writing by Dasha Afanasieva, editing by Denis Pinchuk)

