Russia's Nord Gold Q1 sales up 8 pct y-on-y

MOSCOW, April 24 (Reuters) - Russian gold miner Nord Gold reported an 8 percent increase in the first quarter revenue to $264 million, year-on-year, thanks to higher gold prices.

The first-quarter gold output fell 11 percent to 155,700 troy ounces due to “short term factors which have been largely rectified,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Nord Gold has been impacted in the quarter by mine-specific issues which have been identified and fixed, and production has returned to our forecast rates,” Nikolai Zelenski, the chief executive officer of Nord Gold, said in a statement, adding he expected a “strong” second half of 2012.

The company reduced its production at mines Lefa in Guinea, Taparko in Burkina Faso and Berzitovy and Neryungri, both in Russia due to temporary mechanical bottlenecks that had been rectified, it said.

Nord Gold is Russia’s third-largest gold producer, and also has operations in Kazakhstan and West Africa. It is controlled by businessman Alexei Mordashov.

Nord Gold said it remained on track to achieve full-year production target of 800,000-850,000 gold equivalent ounces in 2012.

The company is also aiming to increase output to 1 million gold equivalent ounces in 2013 from 754,000 ounces in 2011.

Gold prices have surged in recent years as global economic turmoil has sent investors buying the metal, seen as a traditional safe haven.

Average realised gold price for Nord Gold rose to $1,689 per ounce in the first quarter, up 20 percent. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by James Jukwey)