FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Nord Gold swings to net profit in Q2
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 29, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Nord Gold swings to net profit in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russian gold miner Nord Gold posted a second-quarter net profit of $49.1 million on Friday after a $204.6 million net loss for the same period a year ago when it had been hit by an impairment charges.

Nord Gold, controlled by businessman Alexei Mordashov, also revised its 2014 output forecast to 900,000-950,000 troy ounces from the previously expected 870,000-920,000 ounces of gold equivalent.

Its board of directors has recommended a second-quarter dividend of 3.81 US cents per share or per global depository receipt (GDR), representing a total pay-out of $14.4 million, the company added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.