Russia's Nord Gold says Q3 revenue up 1 pct y/y

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russian gold miner Nord Gold said on Monday its revenues rose 1 percent, year-on-year, to $325 million in the third quarter as higher gold production offset lower global gold prices.

Nord Gold, controlled by businessman Alexei Mordashov, said its third-quarter gold output increased 26 percent to 244,700 ounces. Its average realised gold price fell 21 percent to $1,325 per ounce for the period.

The company also said it was targeting the upper end of the original 2013 full-year production range. It previously expected 2013 output of between 770,000 ounces and 850,000 ounces. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)