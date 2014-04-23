Russia's Nord Gold says Q1 revenue down 7 pct y/y

MOSCOW, April 23 (Reuters) - Russian gold miner Nord Gold said on Wednesday its revenue fell 7 percent year-on-year to $275 million in the first quarter as lower global gold prices offset higher production.

Nord Gold, controlled by businessman Alexei Mordashov, said its first-quarter output increased 15 percent to 211,100 troy ounces of gold equivalent. Its average realised gold price fell 20 percent to $1,299 per ounce for the period.

The company also said it was still on track to produce between 870,000 and 920,000 ounces of gold equivalent in 2014. A gold equivalent is a measure of gold and other metals expressed in units of gold. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Thomas Grove)