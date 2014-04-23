FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Nord Gold says Q1 revenue down 7 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 23, 2014 / 6:07 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Nord Gold says Q1 revenue down 7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 23 (Reuters) - Russian gold miner Nord Gold said on Wednesday its revenue fell 7 percent year-on-year to $275 million in the first quarter as lower global gold prices offset higher production.

Nord Gold, controlled by businessman Alexei Mordashov, said its first-quarter output increased 15 percent to 211,100 troy ounces of gold equivalent. Its average realised gold price fell 20 percent to $1,299 per ounce for the period.

The company also said it was still on track to produce between 870,000 and 920,000 ounces of gold equivalent in 2014. A gold equivalent is a measure of gold and other metals expressed in units of gold. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Thomas Grove)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.