Russia's Nord Gold says Q2 revenue up 7 pct y/y
July 18, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Nord Gold says Q2 revenue up 7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Russian gold miner Nord Gold said on Friday its revenue rose 7 percent year-on-year to $342 million in the second quarter due to higher production.

Nord Gold, controlled by businessman Alexei Mordashov, said its second-quarter output increased 14 percent to 265,000 troy ounces of gold equivalent. Its average realised gold price fell 6 percent to $1,292 per ounce for the period.

The company also said it was still on track to produce between 870,000 and 920,000 ounces of gold equivalent in 2014. A gold equivalent is a measure of gold and other metals expressed in units of gold. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

