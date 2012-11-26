FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abramovich may buy stake under Norilsk peace plan - sources
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 26, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Abramovich may buy stake under Norilsk peace plan - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea soccer club, may become a minority shareholder in Norilsk Nickel under a proposed deal to end a four-year-old shareholder dispute at the Arctic miner.

Two sources close to Norilsk’s shareholders also said that the parties would agree a minimum dividend payout for the next three years.

Earlier, Norilsk said that Vladimir Potanin, who controls 28 percent of the world’s largest nickel and palladium miner, wanted to become chief executive. Oleg Deripaska’s aluminium firm RUSAL owns 25 percent.

Norilsk plans to cancel 10 percent of the 17 percent of its shares held in treasury. The said that Abramovich may buy the remaining shares.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.