MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s Norilsk Nickel , the world’s second largest nickel and largest palladium producer, is considering a buy-back of its shares to support its stock, Interfax news agency quoted Vladimir Potanin, its chief executive, as saying on Thursday.

No decision has been taken yet, said Potanin, also Norilsk’s co-owner and Russia’s richest man. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)