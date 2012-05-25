FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Russia's Norilsk may pay 2011 dividend of 196 rbl/share
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 25, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Russia's Norilsk may pay 2011 dividend of 196 rbl/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects percentage change in first paragraph in story transmitted Thursday)

MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - The board of Russia’s Norilsk Nickel, the world’s biggest nickel and palladium producer, has recommended a dividend of 196 roubles per share for 2011, up 8.9 percent on last year.

The dividend is to be approved at the company’s annual shareholder meeting on June 29, Norilsk said in a statement. The record date was set for May 24.

Last year Norilsk, controlled by tycoon Vladimir Potanin and aluminium giant RUSAL, recommended a dividend of 180 roubles per share.

The company expects to report a net profit of around $5 billion for 2011, broadly flat on the previous year, Norilsk chief executive Vladimir Strzhalkovsky said in January.

In 2011 the company bought back 7.7 percent of its shares for $4.5 billion. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by John Bowker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.