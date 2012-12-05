FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norilsk shareholders mull $10 bln dividends-sources
December 5, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

Norilsk shareholders mull $10 bln dividends-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Norilsk Nickel are discussing the payout of dividends of $10 billion over a three year period from 2012-2014, two sources close to different shareholders said on Wednesday.

Tycoon Roman Abramovich on Tuesday took a stake in Norilsk Nickel ending a four-year battle over the world’s biggest nickel and palladium miner between two of Russia’s richest men - Vladimir Potanin and Oleg Deripaska. The pair disagreed over board control and payments to shareholders.

“It is an opportunity,” one of the sources said of the possible dividend payments, adding that discussions are taking place as part on finalising the peace deal.

Shares of Norilsk rose 4 percent to 5,070 roubles by 0950 GMT.

