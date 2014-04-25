FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia's Norilsk to raise 2013 dividend by 17 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 25, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's Norilsk to raise 2013 dividend by 17 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

MOSCOW, April 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s Norilsk Nickel , the world’s largest nickel and palladium miner, plans to increase its 2013 dividend payment by 17 percent year-on-year, the company said on Friday.

Norilsk’s dividend target for 2013-14 states that the company, part owned by Russian tycoon Vladimir Potanin and aluminium giant Rusal, pays not less than $2 billion per year.

Its board has recommended a dividend payment of 248.48 roubles ($6.95) per share for the fourth quarter of 2013, Norilsk said in a statement. The dividend record date was set on June 17.

Together with the 220.70 roubles per share paid for January-September 2013, its full-year dividend should reach 469.18 roubles per share, up from 400.83 roubles per share in 2012. The total 2013 payment should reach around $2.1 billion, according to Reuters’ calculations.

Norilsk’s dividend payment is a big source of financial support for the loss-making and indebted Rusal.

$1 = 35.7535 Russian Roubles Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.