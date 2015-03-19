FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Norilsk Nickel sticks to dividend policy - co-owner
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 19, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Norilsk Nickel sticks to dividend policy - co-owner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s Norilsk Nickel , the world’s second largest nickel and largest palladium producer, is sticking to its dividend policy that had been agreed by key shareholders, Vladimir Potanin, its chief executive, said on Thursday.

“You can be guided by the schedule that we agreed with major shareholders, which is publicly available. We do not plan to deviate from this plan,” Potanin, also Norilsk’s co-owner and Russia’s richest man, told reporters in Moscow. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.