Russia's Sberbank says it may launch hedging for Norilsk

MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s state-controlled Sberbank may launch a hedging programme for Norilsk Nickel to protect the company at times of weakness in the metal markets, the bank’s chief executive said on Thursday.

Chief executive German Gref told reporters that Sberbank and Norilsk, the world’s largest nickel and palladium miner, had signed a cooperation agreement which includes possible “metal price insurance” for Norilsk.