UPDATE 1-Russian tycoon Abramovich offers to buy Norilsk shares worth $158 mln

MOSCOW, April 12 (Reuters) - A company controlled by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and partners has offered $158 million to buy 0.79 percent of shares in Norilsk Nickel to increase its stake in the mining giant to more than 6 percent, Norilsk said on Tuesday.

The price offered is equivalent to Norilsk’s average share price on April 4-8 and to around $12.63 per American Depository Receipt (ADR), the company said in a statement.

Norilsk holds the shares following a share buyback programme last year. Abramovich, owner of Chelsea soccer club, and his partners in Crispian Investments Limited already own 5.5 percent of Norilsk, the world’s biggest palladium producer and second-biggest nickel producer.

Norilsk said it will consider the offer at a board of directors meeting on April 18. The purchase would take Crispian’s stake to 6.29 percent.

Norilsk’s ADRs in London were trading at $13.08 in London on Tuesday after falling 29 percent in the past year as the company was hit by the commodities slump and weak Russian economy. Its shares in Moscow were down 1 percent on Tuesday.

